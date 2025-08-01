Dur-e-Fishan Saleem wows fans with White Saree Dreamy-Look

LAHORE – ‘Raat Ki Raani’ Dur-e-Fishan’s late-night post left fans spellbound as she stunned millions of hearts with a new regal look.

The Lollywood star took to social media to share a series of stunning clicks in which she is seen draped in a pristine white saree by popular fashion label The Saree Girl. The timeless look, paired with matching sandals and her signature soft makeup, left fans mesmerised.

Her sleek, straight hair and radiant glow added to a dreamy aesthetic, making her look nothing short of a modern-day fairy. The makeup was done by artist Yashwa Anjum, whom the actress graciously tagged in her post.

The real charm, however, was in the caption: “Who posts at 1 AM?”

Despite late hour, the post quickly garnered massive attention and praise, with fans flooding comment section with admiration.

She made her debut in 2020 with supporting role in Dil Ruba, and quickly became a household name. Her subsequent performances in hit dramas such as Bharaas, Pardes, Jurm, Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, Jaisay Aapki Marzi, and Khaie cemented her place among Pakistan’s top-tier actresses.

And, it was Ishq Murshid that elevated her to new heights, earning her a massive fanbase not just in Pakistan, but also across the border in India.