Petrol price in Pakistan to drop – Expected rates for September 2025

ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices in Pakistan may see a decline in upcoming fortnightly review for September 2025 as global oil prices decreased due to demand concerns.

Oil prices fell on Friday in global market due to lower demand as the end of summer nears in the United States, the world’s biggest consumer, international media reported.

Brent crude futures for October delivery , which is set to expire on Friday, dropped 39 cents, or 0.6%, at $68.23 at. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 39 cents, or 0.6%, at $64.21, Reuters reported.

The Ministry of Finance will announce the new petrol prices on August 31 after getting approval from Prime Minister Shehbhaz Sharif.

The new rates will come into effect from September 1 till September 5.

Current Petrol Price in Pakistan

The latest petrol price in Pakistan stands at Rs264.61 per litre, effective from August 1, 2025, after a reduction of Rs7.54 per litre.

The price of High Speed Diesel stands at Rs272.99 per litre while Light Speed Diesel is being sold for Rs162.37/litre.

Expected Petrol Price for September 2025

Reports suggest that petrol price may dip by 61 paisa and its expected price would be Rs264 per litre from September 1.

Similarly, the price of high speed diesel is likely to drop by Rs3.13 to Rs269.86 per litre. The kerosene oil is expected to see a decline of Rs1.57 and its expected rate would be Rs176.7.

The price of light speed diesel is expected to drop to Rs159.76 after a dip of Rs2.61 per litre.