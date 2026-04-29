Petrol Price in Pakistan: Full Breakdown of Fuel Rates over Last Year

Pakistan, along with other parts of world, is currently facing record surge in petrol prices amid rising global tensions in wake of US–Iran War. The sharp volatility in international oil markets pushed fuel costs to unprecedented levels, with further increases expected from May 2026.

Pakistan Observer brings look at past year (May 2025–April 2026), during which petrol prices in Pakistan saw unprecedented increase of nearly Rs 137 per litre. Pakistan’s petrol market has gone through one of the most dramatic and volatile years in recent memory, shifting from months of calm stability to sudden, record-breaking spikes that stunned consumers across the country.

Petrol Price in Last One Year

Petrol Price in Pakistan (May 2025 – April 2026)

Month Petrol Price May 2025 259.38 June 2025 259 – 260 July 2025 259 – 266 August 2025 264.61 September 2025 260 – 268 October 2025 260 – 265 November 2025 255 – 265 December 2025 253 – 260 January 2026 253.17 – 259 February 2026 253 – 258 March 2026 266.17 – 321.17 April 2026 366.58 – 458.50 (peak) → 393.35

May 2025

Petrol was at Rs 259.38 per litre in May last year, with no major changes throughout the month. Prices remained steady during both fortnightly reviews, giving consumers temporary relief.

June 2025

The market stayed calm, with petrol hovering around Rs 259–260 per litre. No major fluctuations were recorded, maintaining a sense of price stability.

July 2025

A slight upward movement began to appear. Prices gradually shifted within the Rs 259–266 range, reflecting small but noticeable fortnightly increases by month-end.

August 2025

A notable drop shocked the market as petrol fell by about Rs 7.54, bringing rates down to around Rs 264.61 per litre. After this correction, prices remained mostly stable for the rest of the month.

September 2025

Prices moved within a narrow band of Rs 260–268, with only minor adjustments in fortnightly reviews, keeping the market relatively balanced.

October 2025

Small reductions were observed mid-month, but overall petrol remained steady between Rs 260–265 per litre, with no major shocks.

November 2025

A slightly downward trend emerged as global oil prices eased. Petrol ranged between Rs 255–265, showing mild relief for consumers.

December 2025

Prices closed the year quietly, staying around Rs 253–260 per litre, with minimal volatility in both fortnightly revisions.

January 2026

The year began at approximately Rs 259 per litre, but by mid-January (16th), prices had eased to Rs 253.17, where they remained stable for the rest of the month.

February 2026

Prices remained largely stable between Rs 253–258, followed by a small mid-month increase of about Rs 5, ending the month slightly higher.

March 2026

On March 1, Petrol was at around Rs 266.17. On March 7: A massive surge of nearly Rs 55 pushed prices to Rs 321.17 per litre

This sharp escalation, driven by global oil shocks and geopolitical tensions, marked the beginning of a crisis phase. Prices stayed elevated for the rest of the month.

April 2026

April remained one of the damagaing for fuel prices. On April 3: Record-breaking hike of around Rs 137, sending petrol to a staggering Rs 458.40–458.50 per litre.

Next day, Emergency government intervention reduced prices sharply to Rs 378 per litre by cutting petroleum levy. A week later, further adjustment brought it down to Rs 366.58. On April 18, Prices remained unchanged at Rs 366.58 while another increase of Rs 26.77 pushed petrol back up to Rs 393.35 per litre in last week of April 2026.

Petrol rose from about Rs 259 per litre in May 2025 to Rs 393.35 per litre in April 2026, marking an extraordinary increase of roughly Rs 134 (around 52%) in one year

MAY 2026 and beyond

With global oil markets still unstable, currency pressure continuing, and domestic pricing adjustments pending, uncertainty remains extremely high.

Industry watchers warn that if current trends continue, petrol prices in Pakistan may cross the psychological barrier of Rs 400 per litre from May 2026 onward, especially if international crude prices and exchange rates remain under pressure.