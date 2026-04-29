Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather: More rain predicted in upper parts

Partly cloudy weather with more rain and windstorms is predicted in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Synoptic Situation:

A shallow westerly wave prevails over the northern parts of Pakistan.

PMD Forecast:

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather with rain and windstorms is predicted in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kuram, Waziristan, Parachinar, Balakot, and Haripur on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, hot and dry weather is expected over most parts of the province. Light rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Kurram, Waziristan, and Parachinar.

Temperatures:

Peshawar’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 33°C and 35°C on Thursday and between 34°C and 36°C on Friday and Saturday.

Past Weather:

Rain occurred in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Kakul 60, Malam Jabba 17, Dir 10, Peshawar City 04, Takht Bai 03, Mir Khani 02, Lower Dir, Saidu Sharif, Bacha Khan Airport 01

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 40%.