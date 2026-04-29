Pakistan strikes back at Afghan Taliban Positions in Kunar after Mortar Attack injured civilians

PESHAWAR – Tensions along Kunar border escalated sharply after mortar fire struck civilian areas near Angoor Adda, injuring several residents, including children and a woman.

Pakistani security forces responded with precision strike on the AIG Karzai post, identified as the source of the firing. The exchange has further intensified concerns over civilian safety in already volatile border regions, as families on both sides continue to bear the impact of renewed cross-border violence.

More hits in Kunar, Afghanistan 🚀 pic.twitter.com/RhbJHrKXqG — Pakistan Strategic Forum (@ForumStrategic) April 29, 2026

Tensions flared sharply along the Kunar border after mortar fire reportedly struck civilian areas, triggering a swift and precise response from Pakistani security forces. In retaliation, forces carried out a targeted strike on the AIG Karzai post, identified as the origin point of the shelling, effectively neutralizing the position.

Mortar rounds landed directly in residential homes belonging to Karim Khan and Rahmatullah, causing significant harm to innocent civilians. The attack left five people injured, including four children aged 13, 10, 8, and 3, as well as one woman.

All injured individuals were immediately evacuated and shifted to Wana DHQ Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment. The incidents have further heightened concerns over civilian safety in already volatile border regions.

Security sources said similar cross-border firing had also wounded civilians in the same area recently and accused Afghan Taliban-linked elements of targeting civilian populations.

The incident adds to continuing tensions along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border, marked by repeated exchanges of fire and escalation in hostilities.