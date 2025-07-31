18 Sugar Mill Owners restricted from Leaving Pakistan amid major crackdown

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government tightened noose around the influential sugar mafia, launching an aggressive nationwide operation to seize control of sugar stocks and crush artificial inflation.

Authorities stormed sugar mills, taking custody of staggering 1.9 million metric tons of sugar previously hoarded by private mill owners. This comes amid public outrage over skyrocketing prices and fears of a deliberately engineered shortage.

Before weekend, at least 18 influential sugar mill owners have been slapped with travel bans, their names swiftly added to the Exit Control List (ECL) to stop them from fleeing the country.

Ministry of National Food Security called it just the beginning. “We are not backing down. The nation will not be held hostage by profiteers,” an official said under condition of anonymity.

To tighten the noose further, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has deployed officers directly inside sugar mills to oversee every grain of sugar being moved or stored. A high-tech track-and-trace system has also been activated to expose illegal stock movements and bust black-market operations.

This no-nonsense crackdown comes as sugar prices threaten to spiral out of control, sending shockwaves through both markets and political circles. The message is clear: hoarders beware—your days are numbered.

More arrests, fines, and legal actions are expected as the government continues its sweep through what it calls “one of the most exploitative cartels in the country.”

Sugar prices in Lahore surged dramatically, reaching by Rs210 per kilogram in local markets, well above the government’s official rate of Rs 173. The spike has left consumers frustrated and burdened, as inflation continues to erode purchasing power across the city.

Amid changes, several departmental stores have responded by removing sugar from their shelves entirely, citing unviable pricing structures. Smaller shopkeepers argue that with wholesale prices hovering around Rs 190 per kilogram, selling sugar at Rs 173 would mean operating at a loss.

The price hike comes at a time when citizens are already grappling with high costs of living and reduced purchasing power. As sugar becomes harder to find at government-set prices, the public is urging authorities to intervene more effectively and restore control over essential commodity pricing.