HBL PSL 2026: Peshawar inflict record 159-run defeat on Karachi

Peshawar Zalmi thrashed Karachi Kings by a record 159-run margin in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Thursday evening.

Chasing a mammoth 247-run target for unlikely victory, Karachi Kings kept losing wickets and were bundled out for 87, the lowest team total in Karachi.

Azam Khan was the highest scorer for Kings with 25 off 27 balls, followed by Saad Baig, who made 14 off 11 balls. Khushdil Shah contributed 10 off 14 balls. No other batter could enter the double figures.

Iftikhar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem and Nahid Rana bagged three wickets each, while Shoriful Islam took one wicket. Kusal Mendis was named player of the match for his valuable contribution with the bat.

After being asked to bat by Karachi Kings skipper David Warner, Peshawar Zalmi reached 246/3 in their quota of 20 overs despite losing Mohammad Haris on a duck in the first over.

Kusal Mendis was the top scorer for Zalmi, who made 109 off 52 balls, striking 14 fours and four maximums. Skipper Babar Azam made an unbeaten 87 off 51 balls, laced with 10 fours and two maximums.

Abdul Samad contributed a quickfire unbeaten 40 off just 12 balls, hitting three fours and four maximums. Abbas Afridi bagged two wickets while Khushdil Shah got one wicket.

Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Kusal Mendis, Farhan Yousuf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aamir Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana

Karachi Kings Playing XI: David Warner (c), Muhammad Waseem, Salman Ali Agha, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (wk), Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Hamza, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza