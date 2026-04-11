Pakistan sends military force, fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under Defence Pact

Pakistan has sent military forces and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia to boost security under a defence pact, amid US-Iran talks in Islamabad.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defence pact last year, committing to treat any aggression against either country as an attack on both.

Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry stated on Saturday that Pakistani fighter jets and support aircraft had arrived at the King Abdulaziz Air Base.

Pakistani deployment aimed to strengthen joint defence cooperation and support regional and international security and stability, reads the statement issued by the Saudi defence ministry.

Pakistan has long provided military support to the brotherly state, including training and advisory deployments, while Saudi Arabia has repeatedly stepped in to support Pakistan financially during periods of economic crisis.

According to the media reports, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan was in Pakistan yesterday to demonstrate economic support for the country.

In 2018, Saudi Arabia announced a $6 billion support package for Pakistan, including a $3 billion deposit at the State Bank of Pakistan and $3 billion worth of oil supplies on deferred payment.