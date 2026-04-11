FM Aurangzeb leaves for US to attend World Bank Group–IMF Spring Meetings

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has departed for the US to take part in the World Bank Group–IMF Spring Meetings 2026, scheduled to begin on April 13.

Before participating in the meeting in Washington, he will visit Boston to attend the Pakistan Conference at Harvard University.

Media reports say the finance minister will represent Pakistan at important IMF and World Bank Group events and participate in multilateral and bilateral engagements with global financial leaders, development partners, and policymakers.

On the sidelines of the meetings, the FM will hold bilateral meetings with senior leadership of international financial institutions. He will also meet senior IMF leadership to discuss Pakistan’s macroeconomic outlook, reform progress, and future cooperation.

Aurangzeb will also meet senior officials of the US State Department and the US Department of the Treasury, as well as Jamieson Greer, the United States Trade Representative (USTR), to further strengthen bilateral economic cooperation and discuss support for Pakistan’s reform agenda.

He will also engage with senior representatives of global financial institutions and corporations, including leadership from major international investment institutions and banks such as Franklin Templeton, Rothschild & Co., Citibank, and JP Morgan Chase, as well as representatives of leading technology and policy platforms.

In addition, Aurangzeb will meet key counterparts and financial leaders from partner countries, including China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom, to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

He is also scheduled to engage with multilateral and development finance stakeholders, including the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Gates Foundation, and senior representatives of institutions such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB), JICA and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

He will also participate in multilateral forums, including the G-24 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meetings, and the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action.

He will also contribute to a series of high-level roundtables and policy discussions, including the Borrowers’ Platform and sessions focused on global economic stability, financial reforms, climate finance, and development priorities.

A key highlight of the visit will be Pakistan’s participation in a World Bank–hosted roundtable on “Delivering Social Protection Digitally: Lessons and Innovations from Pakistan, Middle East and North Africa,” where Pakistan will showcase its experience in developing and scaling Government-to-Person (G2P) payment systems, particularly through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), alongside other participating countries.

The FM will also participate in investment forums and roundtable discussions with institutional investors, including sessions organised by Jefferies, JP Morgan and Citibank, where he will highlight Pakistan’s improving macroeconomic indicators, reform agenda, and investment potential.

Aurangzeb will also participate in a dedicated event on Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) and remittances, organised in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, DC, to engage the Pakistani diaspora and promote remittance inflows through formal channels.

He will engage with global credit rating agencies, including Fitch Ratings, Moody’s, and S&P Global, and interact with leading international media organisations.