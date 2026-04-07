Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather: Widespread rain expected

More widespread rain is expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday evening and night, and the next two days, with occasional breaks.

Isolated heavy falls and hailstorms with snowfall over the mountains are also likely during the forecast period.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave prevails over most parts of Pakistan and will likely persist in the upper parts until April 9.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, more widespread intermittent rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, and Karak on Tuesday evening and night, and the next two days. Heavy falls and hailstorms are also expected at a few places during the period.

Impacts:

Heavy rains may cause flash floods in the local nullahs of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Galiyat. Landslides are also likely in vulnerable hilly areas.

Downpour may cause urban flooding in Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan. Windstorms, hailstorms and lightning may damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels. Hailstorm/windstorm may damage standing crops.

Temperatures:

Peshawar’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 27°C and 29°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Past Weather:

Widespread rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Parachinar 42, Bacha Khan Airport 27, Peshawar (Airport 27, City 20), Cherat 25, Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 20, City 06), Takht Bai, Dir, Saidu Sharif 10, Drosh 09, Malam Jabba 07, Mir Khani, Bannu 03, Kalam 01

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 29°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 95%.