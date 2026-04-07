Islamabad, Pakistan Weather: More widespread rain, heavy falls likely

Widespread intermittent rain is likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday evening and night, as well as on Wednesday and Thursday.

Isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are also expected during the period.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave prevails over most parts of Pakistan and will likely persist in the upper parts until April 9.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, widespread intermittent rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with few heavy falls and hailstorms are likely in the Twin Cities, Upper/Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday evening and night. Partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in south Punjab and northeast Balochistan.

On Wednesday and Thursday, more widespread intermittent rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with a few heavy falls and hailstorms are likely in the Twin Cities, Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Impacts:

Heavy rains, at times very heavy, may cause flash floods in local nullahs of Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree and Galiyat. Landslides are also likely in vulnerable hilly areas.

Downpour may cause urban flooding in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Sialkot. Windstorms, hailstorms and lightning may damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels. Hailstorm/windstorm may damage standing crops in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperatures:

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 26°C and 28°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 24°C and 26°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Past Weather:

Widespread rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred in Twin Cities and parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north/central Balochistan, while at isolated places in Kashmir during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 42, Bacha Khan Airport 27, Peshawar (Airport 27, City 20), Cherat 25, Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 20, City 06), Takht Bai, Dir, Saidu Sharif 10, Drosh 09, Malam Jabba 07, Mir Khani, Bannu 03, Kalam 01

Punjab: Noor Pur Thal 34, Bhakkar 18, Murree 16, Islamabad (Saidpur Village 13, ZP 11, Golra 07, Airport 06, Bokra 05), Faisalabad, Kot Addu 11, Rawalpindi (New Kattarian 10, Chaklala, Shamsabad 08, Katcheri 08, Pirwidahi 07, Gawalmandi 06), Attock, Rahim Yar Khan 10, Joharabad, Khanewal, Bahawalpur City 09, Jhelum, Dera Ghazi Khan, Chakwal, Tpba Tek Singh, Layyah, Khanpur, Okara 06, Bahawalpur Airport 05, Multan Airport, Mangla, Bahawalnagar 04, Sargodha City, Multan City 03, Mandi Bahuddin, Jhang, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sahiwal 02, Sialkot Airport, Lahore City, Kasur 01

Balochistan: Barkhan 20, Sibbi 16, Quetta (Samungli 10, Shiekh Manda 09), Khuzdar 02, Sindh: Mohenjo Daro 03, Kashmir: Rawalakot 02

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 95%.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 85%.