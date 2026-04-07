Iranian strikes hit Saudi Arabia’s industrial hub, trigger fires in Jubail

JUBAIL – Missile and drone strikes attributed to Iran have reportedly targeted Saudi Arabia’s industrial city of Jubail in the Eastern Province, triggering fires at petrochemical facilities, according to circulated visuals and unverified reports.

The footage shared on social media showed explosions followed by large flames and thick smoke rising from parts of the industrial zone. The extent of the damage, however, has not been independently confirmed, and authorities have yet to release detailed assessments regarding casualties or structural impact.

The reported strikes targeted one of the kingdom’s most significant industrial areas, which hosts major petrochemical operations, including assets linked to Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, alongside several international joint ventures.

Jubail Industrial City is regarded as a major hub of Saudi Arabia’s petrochemical and manufacturing sectors, housing numerous large-scale facilities and playing a key role in the country’s industrial output and exports. It is also closely connected to the King Fahd Industrial Port, which supports substantial cargo handling and trade operations.

The development comes amid earlier warnings from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, formally known as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, regarding potential targeting of strategic infrastructure in the region.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence stated that its air defence systems intercepted multiple incoming ballistic missiles aimed at the Eastern Province, claiming that several were successfully neutralised. No independent verification of the claims or the overall damage has been made available so far.