Punjab approves free transport service in 17 districts under public relief plan

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Tuesday approved the launch of free public transport services across 17 districts as part of a broader initiative aimed at easing financial pressure on citizens.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, where officials presented a detailed briefing on the impact of rising fuel prices on transport fares and overall mobility costs.

During the session, authorities approved pilot projects for free transport services in Gujranwala, Multan, and Sialkot. Officials were also instructed to submit a comprehensive report within 24 hours outlining per-kilometre transport fare calculations to support future policy decisions.

The meeting also reviewed price control mechanisms across the province. A detailed assessment of the current rates of 23 essential commodities, including onions, tomatoes, potatoes, bananas, and pulses, was conducted across all districts, including Lahore.

Officials informed the meeting that flour prices in Punjab remain comparatively lower than other provinces, with notable differences reported against Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. Prices of most pulses, fruits, and vegetables were also stated to be relatively stable, with sufficient stock of key staples such as lentils and gram available in the market.

Instructions were issued to review and revise district commissioner (DC) rates for essential goods, along with directives to regulate LPG pricing throughout the province. Authorities were also told to take strict action against hoarding of essential food items to ensure market stability.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also expressed concern over incidents linked to open drainage systems and directed assistant commissioners to conduct detailed surveys of ponds and stagnant water bodies in every locality. Commissioners were instructed to submit daily progress reports supported by photographic evidence, while safety measures were ordered to be implemented at such locations across all union councils.

She warned that the presence of unsafe ponds or uncovered water bodies would be treated as administrative negligence by deputy commissioners.

The meeting further directed departments to prioritize key civic indicators, including tree plantation, management of stray dog incidents, installation of zebra crossings, street lighting, and the maintenance of green belts.

Progress on ongoing beautification and infrastructure improvement projects across various districts was reviewed in detail, with instructions to complete all related work by June. The chief minister also conducted a visual review of multiple development projects and emphasized the need for long-term maintenance plans after completion.

Projects in several cities, including Lahore’s Ichhra area, Rahim Yar Khan, and Faisalabad, were evaluated. Satisfaction was expressed over improvements such as the removal of roadside drainage structures and overhead electrical wiring in Faisalabad’s Ghanta Ghar area, while development work in Attock was also acknowledged.

However, concerns were raised over sanitation conditions in Jhang, where directives were issued to ensure complete cleanliness in selected union councils within 24 hours. The overall performance under the Suthra Punjab program was also discussed, with instructions to further improve waste management and cleanliness standards across the province.

The chief minister emphasized the need to address public complaints regarding garbage accumulation in urban areas, setting a two-week timeframe for visible improvement. She also ordered the revival of cleanliness campaigns in graveyards under the Suthra Punjab initiative.

To strengthen monitoring and accountability, the government has initiated digital mapping supported by artificial intelligence to track sanitation workers in real time across union councils, aiming to improve efficiency and service delivery.