Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; rains, snowfall likely

PESHAWAR – Rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are likely in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday evening/night and Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the western and upper parts of the country.

Under these weather conditions, rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak and Kohat on Sunday evening/night.

On Monday, more rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Nowshera and Kohat.

Cold and dry weather is expected in other districts of the province and very cold in the upper parts. Moderate to dense fog is likely in plain areas during morning/night hours.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 02-04°C on Monday and 01-03°C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and very cold/partly cloudy in hilly areas during the last 24 hours.

Malam Jabba remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the temperature dropped 04°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Parachinar was recorded at -03°C.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 07°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 86 per cent.