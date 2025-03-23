Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; rains predicted in upper parts

PESHAWAR – Rains and gusty winds are predicted in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday and Tuesday. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, dry weather is predicted in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday.

Partly cloudy weather is predicted in upper districts with chances of rains and gusty winds in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Bajaur, Kurram and surroundings.

Daytime temperatures are expected to increase gradually in Peshawar and the plain areas of the province during the period.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 11°C and 13°C on Monday and 12°C and 14°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Cold weather prevailed in hilly areas and hot and dry in Peshawar and other plain areas.

Dir remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 05°C. The minimum temperature in Malam Jabba and Abbotabad was recorded at 06°C.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 12°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 31 per cent.