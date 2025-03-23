Pakistan hikes toll taxes on highways, motorways second time in 2025

LAHORE — The National Highways Authority (NHA) has announced a second increase in toll rates for national highways and motorways this year. The revised toll rates will take effect on April 1, as stated in a notification issued on Sunday.

Under the new toll structure, charges for cars on national highways will be Rs 70, while vans will be charged Rs 150 and buses Rs 250. Two- and three-axle trucks will face a toll of Rs 300, and larger trucks will be charged Rs 550.

This new tax applies to several major motorways, including M1, M3, M4, M5, M14, and E35. The toll for cars on the M1 Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway has increased from Rs 500 to Rs 550. On the M3 Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway, the fee has risen from Rs 700 to Rs 800.

The government is aiming to collect a revenue target of Rs 102 billion. Additionally, car tolls on the M4 Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad-Multan route have gone up from Rs 950 to Rs 1,050, while those on the M5 Multan-Sukkur Motorway have increased from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,200. For the M14 Dera Ismail Khan-Hakla Motorway, the car toll now stands at Rs 650, up from Rs 600, and on the E35 Hasan Abdal-Havelian-Mansehra route, it has increased from Rs 250 to Rs 300. For larger vehicles, toll rates across these motorways now range from Rs 850 to Rs 5,750.