ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Air Force respresentaives, including Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) briefed international media on what they called an unprecedented act of aggression by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Aurangzeb Ahmed of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) claimed that Pakistan had successfully shot down multiple Indian jets, including Rafale fighters, in response to a large-scale aerial intrusion.

According to the PAF, India launched a coordinated aerial maneuver involving 72 fighter aircraft, with 60 jets entering Pakistan’s airspace from four different directions. Among the aircraft were 16 Rafale jets, which the PAF identified as the primary threat. In response, Pakistan scrambled 42 of its own fighter jets to intercept the incoming fleet.

“The safety of our civilians was our immediate concern,” said AVM Aurangzeb. “We swiftly rerouted all civilian air traffic and activated our defence protocols within minutes.”

He added that the PAF changed its operational strategy mid-air to focus on neutralizing the Rafales. “Despite being outnumbered, our disciplined response neutralized India’s numerical advantage,” he said.

PAF officials described the aerial engagement as the largest and most complex air defence challenge the country has ever faced. AVM Aurangzeb stressed the importance of rapid decision-making in modern warfare: “If you hesitate, you lose. We couldn’t afford to make assumptions.”

The PAF confirmed that a Mig-29 was shot down just eight kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC), while one additional aircraft was taken down by Pakistan’s air defence systems. Four more jets, the PAF claimed, were downed during dogfights involving PAF aircraft.

AVM Aurangzeb emphasized the force’s rapid readiness, stating that the PAF was fully operational within two minutes of detecting the Indian incursion. He concluded by expressing gratitude for Pakistan’s successful defensive operation.

India Rafale Downed

Earlier in the day, US officials confirmed that Pakistani J-10 fighter jets shot down at least two Indian military aircraft, including a French-made Rafale, during a recent aerial clash.

After being humiliated, Indian Air Force declined to comment and has not acknowledged any losses. Pakistan’s Defence Minister claimed three Rafales were among five Indian jets brought down. The incident marks a notable moment for Chinese military aviation, drawing international attention and concern, especially in light of regional tensions. Global powers have called for calm to prevent further escalation.