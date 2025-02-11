Afaq Ahmed arrested for ‘inciting Dumper Burnings in Karachi’

KARACHI – Afaq Ahmed, the chairman of the Mohajir Qaumi Movement (MQM), has been held by Karachi police from Defence area after allegations of inciting violence in the provincial capital. According to police sources, Afaq Ahmed, who represents a faction of the MQM, allegedly triggered a wave of unrest by inciting his supporters to set fire to dumped trucks in port city.

Police said the burning of these trucks was part of a larger effort to disrupt public order and create chaos. The arrest also raised concerns about political tensions in the city, as Afaq Ahmed’s group has been at the center of several controversies in recent years. A case has been lodged at Korangi police station about the dumper burning incidents.

More details about the ongoing investigation are yet to come online as sources suggest that further charges could be filed as the probe continues.

Afaq Ahmed arrested

The development comes as Tankers Association staged sit-in on National Highway to protest the recent spate of vehicle burnings by unidentified assailants in the city. The residents also demanded legal action against the vehicles involved in accidents, pointing out that dumpers had court approval for city entry.

Three cargo vehicles and water tanker were set on fire in Karachi’s Landhi, Korangi, Al-Karam, and Surjani Town. In another tragic event, a dumper ran over and killed a motorbike rider on Hawkes Bay Road, with the driver fleeing the scene. So far this year, 102 people have died in road incidents.

Afaq Ahmed 48-Hour Ultimatum

Leader of MQM-H earlier gave Sindh government 48-hour ultimatum to ban heavy traffic in port city, warning of protests if the demand is not met. The senior politician lamented he government for allowing heavy vehicles to operate in exchange for bribes, leading to numerous fatalities.

He condoled tragic deaths, saying 88 people have died in last two months due to heavy traffic, demanding compensation of at least Rs 2.5 million for the victims’ families.