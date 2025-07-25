Lahore, Punjab weather update: Scattered rains expected

LAHORE – Scattered rains are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Friday evening/night and Saturday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the lower parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the northern parts.

Under these conditions, rains are expected at isolated places in Murree, Galiyat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday night.

On Saturday, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rains are expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Lahore during evening/night.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C on Saturday and between 31°C and 33°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, rains occurred in Lahore and parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Sheikhupura 37, Multan (City 30, Airport 24), Lahore (City 19, Airport 08), Hafizabad 15, Okara 13, Sahiwal 12, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 08, Shamsabad 07, Gawalmandi, New Kattarian 05, Katcheri 01), Gujranwala 08, Bahawalnagar 04, Faisalabad 03, Gujrat 02, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot Airport 01

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in Punjab, with a maximum temperature of 40°C recorded. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 69 per cent.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 84 per cent.