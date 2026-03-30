Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rains: Wet spell to continue

More intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are predicted in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday night and Tuesday.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the upper/central parts of Pakistan, which will likely persist till tomorrow.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, more widespread rains with wind/thunderstorms and snowfall over the mountains are predicted in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Kohistan, Malakand, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan on Monday night and Tuesday, with occasional breaks. Isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are also predicted during the period.

Impacts:

Flash floods are likely in the local nullahs/streams. Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels.

Temperatures:

Peshawar’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 19°C and 21°C on Tuesday and between 18°C and 20°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Past Weather:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Isolated heavy falls also occurred during the period.

Rainfall (mm): Cherat 82, Malam Jabba 73, Peshawar (Airport 72, City 35), Kakul 51, Pattan 49, Bannu 45, Kalam 43, Dir 38, Lower Dir 36, Bacha Khan Airport 33, Takht Bai 31, Chitral 29, Balakot 28, Drosh & Saidu Sharif 27, Parachinar 24, Mir Khani 17, Dera Ismail Khan (City 10, Airport 04)

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a maximum temperature of 27°C. The maximum temperature in Bannu was recorded at 25°C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 20°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 68%.