April 4 declared Holiday in Sindh for Bhutto’s Anniversary

KARACHI – Sindh government announced a province-wide public holiday on Saturday, April 4. An official notification confirms that the day will be dedicated to honoring the legacy of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

A notification issued by Chief Secretary Sindh said The Government of Sindh has been pleased to declare 04th April, 2026 (Saturday) as Public Holiday on occasion of “47th Martyrdom Anniversary of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Ex-Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan” throughout the Province of Sindh for all Government offices, Autonomous Bodies, Semi-Autonomous Bodies, Corporations and Local Councils under the Administrative Control of Government of Sindh, except essential services.

The occasion marks the 47th death anniversary of one of Pakistan’s most influential political figures, and the day will be observed across th entire country.

Sindh citizens are urged to remember Bhutto’s enduring contributions for homeland.