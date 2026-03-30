No Smart Lockdown in Pakistan amid Provincial Pushback

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s federal government has decided against enforcing Smart Lockdown as provincial chief ministers rejected the idea despite rising energy costs, inflation, and regional uncertainties.

The decision was made as President Asif Zardari chaired high-level meeting where the government decided against imposing a nationwide smart lockdown, following strong opposition from all four provincial chief ministers.

PM Shehbaz Sharif met with President Zardari at the Presidency in a crucial session that also included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and National Security Adviser Lt Gen Asim Malik. The discussions spanned national security, evolving regional tensions, and pressing economic and energy crises, with leaders agreeing on a comprehensive strategy to tackle these challenges.

Despite mounting pressures, the provinces stood firm, rejecting the smart lockdown as part of energy-saving measures. Officials revealed that Prime Minister Sharif had repeatedly refused proposals to raise petroleum prices, while austerity savings were being funneled into public relief programs. Measures already in place include slashing government expenditure, cutting development budgets, and reducing official vehicle usage by 60%.

President Zardari warned that vulnerable segments of society would not be left to fend for themselves. He called for coordinated decision-making across the economy, energy, food security, and security sectors, and urged public campaigns to promote fuel conservation, carpooling, and public transport usage. He further emphasized measures to alleviate the inflation burden, especially amid rising oil and gas costs and shifting regional dynamics.

The historic consultative meeting brought together leaders from all four provinces, along with representatives from Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and top federal ministers including Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, and Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema.

Provincial heavyweights Maryam Nawaz (Punjab), Murad Ali Shah (Sindh), Muhammad Suhail Afridi (KP), and Sarfraz Bugti (Balochistan), along with GB caretaker CM Yar Muhammad and AJK PM Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, were present. They briefed the federal leadership on steps taken to control inflation, maintain essential supplies, and mitigate public hardship.

The forum also reviewed regional developments and their potential repercussions on Pakistan’s security, economy, and food security, noting that despite global crises, timely action had ensured continuous fuel supply and adequate reserves.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted Pakistan’s active diplomatic efforts, including talks with leaders of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, and shared details of his upcoming Beijing visit.

After the meeting, KP Chief Minister Muhammad Suhail Afridi confirmed that the smart lockdown was off the table due to provincial disagreements. He stressed that Pakistan would not participate in any conflict, must play a role in promoting peace, and rejected any measures that would increase public hardship. Afridi also criticized disparities in NFC Award allocations, highlighting concerns over former FATA regions’ rights.