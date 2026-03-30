Islamabad, Pakistan Weather: More widespread rain, hailstorms likely

More widespread rains with isolated hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Monday night and Tuesday, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the upper/central parts of Pakistan, which will likely persist till tomorrow.

PMD Forecast:

Under these conditions, widespread rains with wind/thunderstorms are likely in the twin cities, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday night and Tuesday, with occasional breaks. Isolated heavy falls with few hailstorms are also expected during the period. Isolated rain is also likely in northeastern Balochistan and southern Punjab.

Impacts:

Flash floods are likely in the local nullah/stream in northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels.

Temperatures:

Islamabad and Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 24°C and 26°C on Tuesday and between 23°C and 25°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Past Weather:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours. Isolated heavy falls also occurred during the period. Partly cloudy weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 82, Malam Jabba 73, Peshawar (Airport 72, City 35), Kakul 51, Pattan 49, Bannu 45, Kalam 43, Dir 38, Lower Dir 36, Bacha Khan Airport 33, Takht Bai 31, Chitral 29, Balakot 28, Drosh & Saidu Sharif 27, Parachinar 24, Mir Khani 17, Dera Ismail Khan (City 10, Airport 04)

Punjab: Joharabad 54, Islamabad (Saidpur Village 45, City 43, Bokra 28, Golra 19, Airport 07), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 49, New Kattarian 38, Pirwidahi- 31, Katcheri 28, Gawalmandi 16), Murree 41, Attock 20, Layyah 17, Kot Addu 14, Noorpur Thal 09, Sargodha City 06, Jhelum & Chakwal 05, Mangla & Bhakkar 04, Dera Ghazi Khan 01

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 36, City 31), Garhi Dupatta 27, Rawalakot 25, Kotli 04

Gilgit-Baltistan: Chilas 10, Astore 07, Gupis 05, Gilgit 03, Bagrote 01

Padidan and Mithi remained the hottest places in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 37°C. The maximum temperature in Nawabshah was recorded at 36°C, and in Sukkur and Mohenjo-Daro at 35°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 25°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 81%.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 25°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 76%.