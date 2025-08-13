Pakistan Embassy in Berlin to remain closed on Thursday

BERLIN – The Embassy of Pakistan, Berlin will remain closed on Thursday, 14th August, 2025 on account of Independence Day.

It has announced in a public notice, adding that a separate flag hoisting ceremony to observe the 79th Independence Day shall be held at the Pakistan House, Stuhmer Allee 12, 14055 Berlin at 11:00 am (CET).

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing across the country to celebrate the Independence Day and victory in Marka-e-Haq in a befitting manner tomorrow.

Buildings have been decorated with national flags, buntings and lights. People have displayed national flags on their vehicles and rooftop of their houses.

The success of Pakistan against India in the operation Bunyanun Marsoos under Marka-e-Haq has added colors to this year’s Independence Day celebrations.