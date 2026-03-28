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Per Tola Gold price up Rs4,800 in Pakistan; Silver holds at Rs7,450

By Web Desk Lahore|Mar 28, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Your Guide To Buying And Selling Gold In Pakistan In 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan shot up over the weekend in light of a wave of international gains.

The price of gold per tola skyrocketed by Rs4,800, reaching a whopping Rs472,062, while 10-gram gold also jumped by Rs4,116 to Rs404,717.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal New Price Change
Gold per tola 472,062 +4,800
Gold 10 grams 404,717 +4,116
Silver per tola 7,454 0
International gold $4,493/oz +$48

The surge comes after Friday’s minor setback, when gold per tola had dipped by Rs1,000 to Rs467,262.

Gold Prices Near Record High In Pakistan Amid Surge In Global Market

On the global front, gold gained $48, hitting $4,493 per ounce, plus a $20 premium, reinforcing the bullish trend. Meanwhile, silver prices remained steady, holding firm at Rs7,454 per tola, offering a stable anchor amid the gold frenzy.

Investors and traders are now keeping a keen eye on the market, as gold continues its impressive rally, promising lucrative opportunities for those watching the precious metal closely.

Gold prices in Pakistan jump by Rs15,200 – Check latest rates

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© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer