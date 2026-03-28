Per Tola Gold price up Rs4,800 in Pakistan; Silver holds at Rs7,450

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan shot up over the weekend in light of a wave of international gains.
The price of gold per tola skyrocketed by Rs4,800, reaching a whopping Rs472,062, while 10-gram gold also jumped by Rs4,116 to Rs404,717.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Metal
|New Price
|Change
|Gold per tola
|472,062
|+4,800
|Gold 10 grams
|404,717
|+4,116
|Silver per tola
|7,454
|0
|International gold
|$4,493/oz
|+$48
The surge comes after Friday’s minor setback, when gold per tola had dipped by Rs1,000 to Rs467,262.
On the global front, gold gained $48, hitting $4,493 per ounce, plus a $20 premium, reinforcing the bullish trend. Meanwhile, silver prices remained steady, holding firm at Rs7,454 per tola, offering a stable anchor amid the gold frenzy.
Investors and traders are now keeping a keen eye on the market, as gold continues its impressive rally, promising lucrative opportunities for those watching the precious metal closely.
Gold prices in Pakistan jump by Rs15,200 – Check latest rates