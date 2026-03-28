‘Nasli Dalal’: Khawaja Asif hits back at Indian FM Jaishankar in his own language

NEW DELHI – Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif sharply responded to comments made by India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, calling him a “nasli dalali” in a stinging rebuttal over Islamabad’s reported diplomatic role.

The row ignited after Jaishankar, speaking at an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis, said that India is “not a broker nation,” seemingly referring to Pakistan’s involvement in potential US–Iran talks.

اگر سفارتکاری دلالی ہے تو جے شنکر نسلی دلال ہیں،وزیر دفاع خواجہ آصف Khawaja Asif 🇵🇰 = 1

Nasli Dalal 🇮🇳 = 0pic.twitter.com/TbgKqrjMPq — Armed Forces Update (@ArmedUpdat1947) March 27, 2026

Asif did not hold back, questioning New Delhi’s diplomatic track record and pointing out that Jaishankar hails from a family of diplomats, claiming that “dalali (brokerage) is in their blood.” He defended Pakistan’s actions, emphasizing that Islamabad’s role has been to facilitate dialogue and bring parties to the table, not to act as a broker.

Adding fuel to the fire, Asif highlighted India’s failed attempt to mediate during the Russia–Ukraine war, saying the claims made by New Delhi at the time “did not reflect reality on the ground.”

He further criticized Indian leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior ministers, stating that they have failed both diplomatically and militarily in dealing with Pakistan. Asif added that the global image of India’s leadership has steadily weakened over time.

Jaishankar, meanwhile, insisted that Pakistan’s role is nothing new and claimed that the country has been “used” by the United States since 1981.

This heated exchange comes amid reports that Pakistan could host critical US–Iran talks, with US President Donald Trump reportedly signaling support for Islamabad’s involvement.