Petrol subsidy may be introduced for Bikes and Rickshaws

KARACHI – Pakistan’s federal government is considering targeted petrol subsidy for motorcycles and three-wheeled vehicles.

Under proposed plan, selected users could receive 20 to 30 liters of subsidized petrol per month, with distribution managed via QR codes. An official announcement is expected imminently.

The government requested staggering Rs154 billion from the provinces to implement this ambitious austerity initiative.

In a recent high-level advisory meeting, Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb revealed that the country’s fuel supplies are secured until May 10. The final decision on any changes to petroleum product prices will be made in a crucial meeting next week, attended by the President, Prime Minister, and all four provincial chief ministers.

The plan has set the stage for a dramatic shift in fuel policy, promising relief to millions of riders across the country while keeping the spotlight on Pakistan’s economic management.

PM Shehbaz Sharif rejected proposal to raise petrol by Rs95 per litre and Diesel by Rs203 per litre, choosing to absorb the cost himself to ease the burden on citizens.

Amid global fuel crisis caused by the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, the government has implemented austerity measures and plans to launch a mobile app-based quota system for motorcycles and three-wheelers to provide targeted subsidies for low-income groups.

PM highlighted that petrol and diesel are being sold far below international rates, Rs322 instead of Rs544 per litre for petrol and Rs335 instead of Rs790 per litre for Diesel, saving public Rs125 billion over three weeks. He urged citizens to adopt personal austerity and called for collective responsibility in navigating the crisis.