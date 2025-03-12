AGL55.35▼ -0.02 (0.00%)AIRLINK175.36▲ 1.53 (0.01%)BOP13.09▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.37▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL9.31▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)DFML45.8▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)DGKC128.03▲ 2.65 (0.02%)FCCL43.87▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFL14.81▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC131.48▲ 0.27 (0.00%)HUMNL13.21▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.4▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF56.42▲ 1.39 (0.03%)NBP80.24▼ -1.57 (-0.02%)OGDC217.24▼ -1.58 (-0.01%)PAEL41.1▼ -0.12 (0.00%)PIBTL9.52▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)PPL184.23▼ -0.44 (0.00%)PRL34.45▲ 0.27 (0.01%)PTC23.11▲ 0.15 (0.01%)SEARL93.5▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)TELE7.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.69▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)TPLP10.78▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET21.72▲ 0.96 (0.05%)TRG59.34▼ -1.02 (-0.02%)UNITY29.02▼ -0.07 (0.00%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Per Tola Gold price hits Rs306,500 in Pakistan after another surge; See full rates

Pakistan Gold Prices Fall By Over Rs1200 Per Tola Check New Rates Here
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed slight changes on Wednesday as prices climbed to Rs306,500 per tola.

Data shared by Saraffa Associati0n shows gold prices moving up by Rs500, reaching Rs306,500 while price of 10 grams of gold soared by Rs429 to Rs262,774.

Today Gold Rates on March 12

Item Price  Change 
Gold (per tola) 306,500 +500
Gold (per 10 grams) 262,774 +429

The increase in local prices comes amid surge in global gold rates. On Wednesday, international gold prices climbed to $2,915 per ounce, with a premium of $20, reflecting a $5 increase.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price
11-March Rs306,000
10-March Rs306,000
8-March Rs306,000
7-March Rs304,000
6-March Rs307,000
5-March Rs307,000
4-March Rs306,300
3-March Rs301,500

Web Desk (Lahore)

