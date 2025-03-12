Per Tola Gold price hits Rs306,500 in Pakistan after another surge; See full rates

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed slight changes on Wednesday as prices climbed to Rs306,500 per tola.

Data shared by Saraffa Associati0n shows gold prices moving up by Rs500, reaching Rs306,500 while price of 10 grams of gold soared by Rs429 to Rs262,774.

Today Gold Rates on March 12

Item Price Change Gold (per tola) 306,500 +500 Gold (per 10 grams) 262,774 +429

The increase in local prices comes amid surge in global gold rates. On Wednesday, international gold prices climbed to $2,915 per ounce, with a premium of $20, reflecting a $5 increase.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week