Pcb Warns Players Over Social Media Posts Without Approval Amid Hbl Psl 11

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday warned the players about sharing social media posts without approval amid HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

The PCB cautioned centrally contracted players against violating contract clauses, emphasizing strict adherence to its code of conduct.

The sources said that the board has directed cricketers to refrain from posting on social media without prior approval from the PCB’s media department.

The move is aimed at ensuring disciplined communication and protecting the board’s official stance amid ongoing HBL PSL 11.

The sources said that players’ managers have also been formally briefed on the updated guidelines. The PCB has clearly stated that sharing political content will not be tolerated.

The board has further warned that any player found posting controversial material could face a hefty fine of up to Rs10 million.

Naseem Shah apologises for controversial tweet, fined Rs20m by PCB

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has issued an apology over a controversial tweet, saying the post did not reflect his personal views.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the pacer said the tweet was posted by his social media team and did not represent his opinions. He added that he takes full responsibility for his platform and has made necessary changes to prevent such incidents in the future.

“I apologise to everyone affected by the misuse of my platform,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a fine of Rs20 million on the fast bowler for violating clauses of his central contract.

According to the board, a show-cause notice was issued to Naseem Shah on March 27, 2026, seeking an explanation for the breach. After receiving his response, a three-member disciplinary committee heard the case on March 30.

Following a review of his stance, the committee ruled that despite his unconditional apology, he had committed multiple violations of the central contract, resulting in the hefty fine.

The PCB further stated that Naseem Shah has already dismissed his social media advisor, who will also be blacklisted by the board, barring them from working with any player under its jurisdiction in the future.

Reaffirming its position, the PCB said it remains committed to upholding professional standards, ensuring compliance with contractual obligations, and maintaining the integrity of the game.