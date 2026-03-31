Islamabad universities to reopen on April 1 as notification issued

ISLAMABAD – The High Education Commissioner (HEC) announced on Tuesday that all the public and private universities would resume physical classes on April 1 (Wednesday).

HEC Executive Director Professor Dr Zaiul Haq has issued directives to all vice chancellors and heads of institution in this regard.

“In continuation of Higher Education Commission’s letter of even number dated March 10, 2026, it is to inform that all the public and private universities/ DAIs may rescue physical classes w.e.f April 1, 2026. All concerned are directed to ensure compliance accordingly,” read the letter.

It is recalled that the educational institutions were closed earlier this month as part of austerity measure to conserve fuel after the Middle East tensions raised supply concerns.

A day earlier, Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced that schools across the province will reopen starting April 1.

Earlier in March, the provincial government had temporarily closed all educational institutions from March 10 to 31 to help ease economic pressure caused by rising fuel prices amid the ongoing Middle East crisis.

Addressing misinformation circulating on social media, the minister clarified that reports claiming schools would remain open for only four days were false.

“Schools will operate five days a week, and all classes will be held in-person. There will be no hybrid learning or online classes,” he emphasized. “Students are expected to attend school physically for their studies, and this schedule applies to schools, colleges, and universities alike.”