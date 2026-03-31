PTI Chairman Gohar Khan’s WhatsApp account hacked, hackers demand money

ISLAMABAD – The WhatsApp account of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has been hacked, with reports that fraudulent messages requesting money are being sent from the compromised account.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Barrister Gohar said his WhatsApp number was hacked at around 11:00 am and the account was subsequently deleted. He added that unauthorized individuals had gained control of the account.

He further confirmed that messages seeking financial assistance were being circulated from the hacked account and urged the public to ignore any such requests.

Barrister Gohar said he has approached the relevant authorities to report the incident, requesting immediate action to investigate the matter and prevent misuse of his identity.

Alert: WhatsApp Hackers are using QR Codes, OTPs, and Call Forwarding to Strike

Pakistan is facing a cyber crisis as National CERT issued an urgent nationwide warning about a sharp rise in WhatsApp account hijackings—a threat experts are calling “widespread and highly effective.”

Unlike traditional hacking, attackers are targeting users directly through deception, not technical flaws. By tricking people into sharing verification codes or enabling call forwarding, cybercriminals are gaining access to accounts, then using them for impersonation, financial scams, data theft, and spreading malware.

From everyday users to professionals and business employees, everyone is vulnerable. Organizations relying on WhatsApp for official communication could face fraud similar to business email compromise, all through a trusted messaging platform.

WhatsApp Hacking Alert

OTP Scams: Posing as WhatsApp support, telecom staff, or contacts, attackers steal six-digit verification codes.

Call Forwarding Exploits: Users are tricked into entering codes that redirect calls to the attacker.

Phishing Links: Fake alerts or prize messages lead to fraudulent login pages.

QR Code Scams: Malicious QR codes link victims’ accounts to attackers’ devices.

Sudden logouts, unknown “Linked Devices,” unexpected verification prompts, or contacts receiving suspicious messages. If you receive a verification code without requesting one, act immediately—your account may be under attack.

Hijacked accounts can result in financial loss, identity theft, privacy breaches, and reputational damage. Attackers often use compromised accounts to request money from friends or spread malicious content.

Protect Your Account Now:

Enable Two-Step Verification with a recovery email.

Never share verification codes or PINs.

Regularly check Linked Devices and call forwarding settings.

Avoid suspicious links and QR codes.

Verify unusual requests through alternate channels.

“Secure your accounts immediately. Be vigilant against unsolicited requests. Educate others—especially vulnerable users. Cybercriminal tactics are evolving, but basic security practices and fast response remain your best defense,” the agency warned.