HBL PSL 11: Shaheen Afridi fined Rs1m for violating team security protocol

LAHORE – Shaheen Afridi, captain of Lahore Qalandars, has been fined Rs1 million by the franchise for violating team security protocols.

An official statement said that the franchise took disciplinary action after conducting a thorough internal investigation into the incident, which reportedly took place at a team hotel.

The matter, the statement added, had been exaggerated and misrepresented in some reports.

The franchise confirmed that the decision has also been communicated to the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The statement further clarified that the incident was not a deliberate breach but rather the result of a misunderstanding.

However, the fine was imposed to ensure accountability and maintain discipline within the team, reaffirming that the franchise respects all security protocols.

The issue reportedly arose when Shaheen Afridi, along with Sikandar Raza, escorted four guests into a player’s room despite security restrictions.