PCB unveils schedule for women’s cricketers talent hunt trials

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced trials for U19 and Emerging women’s cricketers in nine cities from April 14 to May 1 as part of its talent hunt programme.

Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium will serve as the opening venue on April 14. The trials will then move to the LCCA Ground in Lahore on April 15, Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar on April 16 and Abbottabad Stadium on April 17.

The second phase begins at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre in Multan on April 21, followed by the Women’s Sports Stadium in Bahawalpur on April 23.

Bugti Stadium in Quetta and the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi will host trials on April 27 and 30, respectively, before the conclusion of the trials at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 1.

The U19 category is open to players born on or after September 1, 2007, with a minimum age of 12, while there is no age restriction for the Emerging category.

Selected players will enter a structured development pathway ahead of forthcoming domestic and international assignments, which will be confirmed in due course.

Former Pakistan women’s cricketer Batool Fatima and former Test cricketer Asad Shafiq, members of the national women’s selection committee, will oversee the trials across all nine cities with the assistance of regional coaches on the ground.

All participants must carry a B-form, CNIC or NADRA-issued birth certificate for age verification.

Trials schedule:

Faisalabad – 14 April – Iqbal Stadium

Lahore – 15 April – LCCA Ground

Peshawar – 16 April – Imran Khan Stadium

Abbottabad – 17 April – Abbottabad Stadium

Multan – 21 April – Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre

Bahawalpur – 23 April – Women’s Sports Stadium

Quetta – 27 April – Bugti Stadium

Karachi – 30 April – Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre

Rawalpindi – 1 May – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium