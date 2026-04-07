PCB red-ball camp to begin tomorrow ahead of domestic season

The National Cricket Academy will organise a 13-day red-ball camp for 18 players from April 8 to April 20, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced today.

The players who are not part of the ongoing HBL PSL 11 will train under the supervision of NCA coaches, focusing on skill development and fitness ahead of the forthcoming red-ball season.

The camp will also include two 90-over practice matches in Lahore to provide players with match exposure and help them prepare for longer-format cricket.

The 18 players selected for the camp include six batters, three spinners, six fast bowlers and three wicket-keepers.

Players in alphabetical order:

Afaq Afridi, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Hasan Raza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Suleman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Musa Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Naqeebullah, Niaz Khan, Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Saad Khan, Saifullah Bangash, Sajid Khan, Salman Khan and Waqar Ahmed