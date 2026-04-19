PCB unveils match officials for Pakistan v Zimbabwe Women’s series

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced match officials for the forthcoming Pakistan versus Zimbabwe Women’s series scheduled to take place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from May 4 to 15.

The six-match white-ball series includes three ODIs and three T20Is. The ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2025-29, followed by three T20Is.

Sri Lanka’s Nimali Perera will stand as an on-field umpire in all six matches of the series. PCB’s match umpires, including Zulfiqar Jan, Tariq Rasheed, Saleema Imtiaz, Faisal Afridi and Nasir Hussain, will perform their duties as match officials across the white-ball series. Humairah Farah will perform reserve umpire duties in the ODI matches.

Kamran Choudhry, who was recently inducted into the PCB International panel of match referees, will serve as match referee for the ODI series, while Ali Naqvi will lead the playing control team during the T20I series.

Umpire and match referee:

4 May – First ODI – Nimali Perera and Zulfiqar Jan (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire), Humairah Farah (reserve umpire); Kamran Choudhry (match referee)

6 May – Second ODI – Nimali Perera and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Zulfiqar Jan (third umpire), Humairah Farah (reserve umpire); Kamran Choudhry (match referee)

9 May – Third ODI – Nimali Perera and Saleema Imtiaz (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire), Zulfiqar Jan (reserve umpire); Kamran Choudhry (match referee)

12 May – First T20I – Nimali Perera and Faisal Afridi (on-field umpires), Nasir Hussain (third umpire), Saleema Imtiaz (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

14 May – Second T20I – Nimali Perera and Nasir Hussain (on-field umpires), Saleema Imtiaz (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

15 May – Third T20I – Nimali Perera and Saleema Imtiaz (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)