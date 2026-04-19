Assailant killed in retaliation after armed attack on Engineer Muhammad Ali’s academy in Jhelum

JHELUM – An armed attack was reported at the Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza Academy in Jhelum when two gunmen opened indiscriminate fire, according to initial information.

Police responded to the scene and engaged the attackers. One of the suspects was shot dead on the spot during the exchange, while the second assailant either managed to flee or was injured. Authorities have not yet confirmed the status of the second individual.

During the incident, a police officer sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. His condition has not been officially detailed.

Despite the gunfire, all individuals inside the academy were reported safe.

More to follow…