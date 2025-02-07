Update on AIOU matric, intermediate admissions 2025 deadline

ISLAMABAD – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the late date for admissions in matriculation, intermediate and B.ED programs for Spring 2025.

It has set February 10 as deadline for late admission in these classes as now decision has been taken to extend the date.

The AIOU has advised the students to take advantage of the opportunity and submit their admissions before the deadline.

Admissions for Associate Degree (BA/B.Com), BS, Postgraduate Diplomas, MS, MPhil, and PhD programs would remain open until February 17, the state broadcaster reported.

However, continuing students will be able to enroll themselves until February 24.

Interested candidates can get the admission forms and prospectuses for all these programs from the AIOU official website. To facilitate students, an online admission facility had been provided for all programs.

However, admissions forms for matric, FA, associate Degree, and B.Ed programs can also be obtained through the manual process. Candidates can visit the regional offices of the AIOU to get the form.

Prospective students were advised to complete their enrollment within the specified deadlines to avoid late fees.

They could also seek assistance in the admission process from the regional offices, where facilitation centers had been established to guide and support them.