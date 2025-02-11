AGL51.74▲ 4.7 (0.10%)AIRLINK192.01▲ 5.7 (0.03%)BOP10.83▲ 0.55 (0.05%)CNERGY7.45▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)DCL8.53▲ 0.27 (0.03%)DFML51.81▲ 4.51 (0.10%)DGKC108.95▲ 5.39 (0.05%)FCCL38.7▲ 1.69 (0.05%)FFL14.75▲ 0.09 (0.01%)HUBC131.93▲ 2.63 (0.02%)HUMNL13.45▼ -0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.49▲ 0.04 (0.01%)KOSM6.06▲ 0.08 (0.01%)MLCF45.07▲ 1.65 (0.04%)NBP75.74▼ -0.34 (0.00%)OGDC208.19▲ 7.22 (0.04%)PAEL40.52▲ 0.87 (0.02%)PIBTL8.27▲ 0.46 (0.06%)PPL180.41▲ 8.53 (0.05%)PRL34.42▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)PTC22.68▲ 0.33 (0.01%)SEARL105.33▲ 0.17 (0.00%)TELE8.53▲ 0.28 (0.03%)TOMCL33.95▲ 1.74 (0.05%)TPLP12.36▲ 0.66 (0.06%)TREET21.15▲ 0.2 (0.01%)TRG66.11▼ -0.12 (0.00%)UNITY30.21▲ 0.42 (0.01%)WTL1.56▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Pavilion of the Muslim Council of Elders concludes participation in Lahore book fair

Pavilion Of The Muslim Council Of Elders Concludes Participation In Lahore Book Fair
LAHORE – The Pavilion of the Muslim Council of Elders concluded its participation in the 38th Lahore International Book Fair with great success.

The pavilion saw an overwhelming turnout from people across all walks of life, particularly scholars, intellectuals, religious leaders, university professors, and students.

They showed keen interest in over 220 publications presented by the Council, which focused on promoting peace, tolerance, coexistence, mutual respect, interfaith harmony, and addressing misunderstandings, as well as eliminating extremism and sectarianism.

It also hosted seminars on important topics such as human brotherhood, interfaith dialogue, climate change, and Al-Azhar University’s academic curriculum, with a large participation from the youth.

Our Correspondent

