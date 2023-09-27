Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered rains for twin cities during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country Thursday evening/night and is likely to persist till Saturday.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Wednesday evening/night and the following two days.

However, light rain is expected in Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday evening/night.

On Thursday, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night hours.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 31-33 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 30-32 C on Friday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 30-32 C on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed across the country during the last 24 hours.

Lasbela remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 33 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 79 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature was recorded at 31 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 64 per cent.