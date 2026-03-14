Passport offices working days increased to facilitate applicants

ISLAMABAD – The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) has decided to keep its offices open five days a week to facilitate the public.

Previously, a public notice had announced that passport offices would operate four days a week. Going forward, all field formations and offices of the DGIP will remain open from Monday to Friday as before.

Earlier, the working days were reduced to four in the context of energy-saving measures introduced by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in response to rising tensions in the Middle East.

Under the austerity plan, offices were previously operating four days a week, with 50% of staff allowed to work from home to address potential energy shortages.

Latest Passport Fee in Pakistan

Under the latest schedule, the fee for a 36-page passport is Rs4,500 for five years and Rs6,700 for ten years under the normal category, while urgent processing will cost Rs7,500 and Rs11,200 respectively.

For a 72-page passport, the normal fee is set at Rs8,200 for five years and Rs12,400 for ten years, with urgent fees fixed at Rs13,500 and Rs20,200. Similarly, a 100-page passport will cost Rs9,000 for five years and Rs13,500 for ten years under the normal category, whereas urgent issuance will be charged at Rs18,000 and Rs27,000 respectively.

Every citizen of Pakistan is entitled to passport for traveling abroad as it provide them protection while residing in foreign countries through the embassies of the country.