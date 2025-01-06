AGL37.8▲ 0.02 (0.00%)AIRLINK210.97▼ -7.01 (-0.03%)BOP10.67▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.41▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL8.89▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)DFML41.97▲ 1.69 (0.04%)DGKC99.12▼ -3.08 (-0.03%)FCCL33.57▼ -1.26 (-0.04%)FFL18.41▼ -0.91 (-0.05%)HUBC131.39▲ 0.3 (0.00%)HUMNL14.1▼ -0.46 (-0.03%)KEL4.98▼ -0.2 (-0.04%)KOSM7.16▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)MLCF43.76▼ -1.87 (-0.04%)NBP64.03▼ -1.97 (-0.03%)OGDC213.56▼ -8.52 (-0.04%)PAEL41.53▼ -2.66 (-0.06%)PIBTL8.6▼ -0.37 (-0.04%)PPL189.6▼ -3.41 (-0.02%)PRL44.31▲ 1.14 (0.03%)PTC24.97▼ -1.66 (-0.06%)SEARL103.37▼ -3.71 (-0.03%)TELE9.44▼ -0.71 (-0.07%)TOMCL35.33▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)TPLP13.5▼ -1.01 (-0.07%)TREET24.67▼ -1.28 (-0.05%)TRG64.47▼ -2.81 (-0.04%)UNITY34.47▲ 0.88 (0.03%)WTL1.65▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Passport offices to be set up in North Nazimabad

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

 

The Immigration and Passports director general, Mustafa Jamal Qazi, has announced the establishment of passport offices at two mega centres of the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra).The new passport offices would be set up at the Nadra mega centres in North Nazimabad and Siemens Chowrangi in SITE to ease congestion at the central passport office.

During his visit to Karachi, Qazi also highlighted the clearance of a nationwide passport backlog. Since July 1, he explained, over 3.37 million passports had been issued.

including 776,451 normal, 1.89 million urgent, and 703,656 fast-track passports. Citizens could now collect passports directly from regional offices without waiting for notifications.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Karachi

Open manhole tragedy: Ghani appeals for public cooperation

  • Karachi

Sukkur barrage to shut for 15 days for annual maintenance

  • Karachi

Ibad’s funeral prayer held

  • Karachi

Commissioner steps up action against price hikes

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer