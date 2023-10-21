RAWALPINDI – The passing out parade of cadets of 148th PMA Long Course, 67th Integrated Course, 35th Technical Graduate Course and 22nd Lady Cadet Course was held at Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul on Saturday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was the chief guest on the occasion.

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Muhammad Abdur Rehman Awan while President’s Gold Medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Muhammad Hamza Khalid.

Battalion Senior Under Officer Shreejan Baniya from Nepal was awarded Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal.

Commandant’s Canes were awarded to Course Under Officer Muhammad Najam Azam of 67th Integrated Course and Course Under Officer Fareeha Kainaat Arif of 22nd Lady Cadet Course.

Chief of Army Staff Cane awarded to Company Quarter Master Sergeant Frasat Toufique of 35th Technical Graduate Course.

It is pertinent to mention that cadets from Iraq, Maldives, Nepal, Palestine, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Yemen were also amongst the graduates.