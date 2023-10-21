ISLAMABAD- Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is anxiously awaiting the return of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

As soon as Nawaz Sharif’s aircraft entered Pakistani airspace, Shehbaz Sharif took to the social media platform Twitter to extend a warm Punjabi welcome to his leader, stating, “Nawaz Sharif, welcome!”

PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended a warm and heartfelt welcome to her brother, Nawaz Sharif, on his return to Pakistan.

Maryam Nawaz expressed her elation, remarking, “Come, let’s welcome you all with open arms, welcome back Nawaz Sharif! Today might be the biggest day of my life,”.

Taking to the now-renamed social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Maryam Nawaz reflected on the hardships endured by Nawaz Sharif over the past 24 years, stating, “I am thankful to Allah, the Lord of Honor, for the immense pain and hardships that Nawaz Sharif endured, perhaps there is no parallel to it,”.

Acknowledging the enduring wounds her father carries, Maryam Nawaz emphasized that some may never fully heal. However, she also underscored the extraordinary heights and trials that Nawaz Sharif has encountered during these 24 years, which may stand unparalleled.

Maryam Nawaz’s message conveyed a sense of hope and optimism as she proclaimed, “Pakistan is witnessing another rise of Nawaz Sharif today, InshaAllah!”

Nawaz Sharif arrived in Islamabad aboard the “Hope of Pakistan” plane, from Dubai Airport at 10:42 pm with a delay of 1 hour and 22 minutes, signaling a significant moment in the country’s political landscape.