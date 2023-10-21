LAHORE – Nationals from more than 80 countries, including Pakistan, can now take advantage of visa-free entry into Qatar, thanks to our new visa waiver upon arrival.

Pakistani citizens can be granted a visa waiver for a period of 30 days on their arrival in the State of Qatar, given the following conditions:

The passenger’s passport must be valid for at least 6 months.

The passenger must have a confirmed return ticket.

The passenger must have a valid debit or credit card. (For a family travelling together, the card must be in the name of the passenger or one per family)

The visa will be granted for 30 days free of charge and is not extendable.

Passengers should provide a confirmed hotel reservation.

Passengers arriving directly from Pakistan should have a certificate of vaccination against polio.