Partners in progress

IN testing times, the strength of a true friendship is revealed and for Pakistan, China has consistently proven to be a steadfast and sincere partner.

Beijing has stood by Islamabad in moments of economic strain.

The statement by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, acknowledging that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme was not possible without China’s support, is a clear recognition of this unwavering bond.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, the Prime Minister paid rich tributes to China for its continuous support, calling it Pakistan’s most sincere friend.

The event, held to mark the government’s new initiative of sending 1,000 young graduates to China for agricultural training, was not only a celebration of this bilateral friendship but also a promise of shared progress.

The decision to build capacity in agricultural sector by learning from China’s expertise underscores a strategic vision for long-term economic sustainability.

It is heartening to note that relations between the two countries are expanding beyond infrastructure and finance, into diverse sectors such as agriculture, industries etc.

China’s remarkable advancements in agricultural technology including climate-resilient crops digitalized farming and efficient crop management offer valuable lessons for Pakistan, a country whose economy remains deeply rooted in agriculture.

Under this initiative, 1,000 Pakistani graduates will be trained in China in multiple phases.

The first group of 300 is set to depart soon for a three-month programme, followed by 400 more for a six-month training and then the final 300.

This investment in the youth and skills development is both timely and strategic.

With China’s advanced research institutions offering insights into modern agriculture, this exchange has the potential to significantly enhance our food security, productivity and exports.

Additionally, the government’s move to support youth-led entrepreneurship through subsidized loans for small-scale industries in rural areas is a commendable step.

However, it is imperative that the loan disbursement process is made simple, transparent and accessible.

Only then can young entrepreneurs be truly empowered to build sustainable businesses and contribute meaningfully to exports.