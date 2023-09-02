Pakistan fast bowlers dismissed all Indian batters in the Asia Cup match against arch-rival India at Pallekele International Stadium in the suburbs of Kandy.

This is the very first time that pacers have taken all 10 wickets in an Asia Cup match.

First time in Asia Cup (ODI) history that all 10 wickets have been taken by pacers 🎯 Quality stuff by @iShaheenAfridi, @iNaseemShah and @HarisRauf14 ☄️#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/sThyT8ckef — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 2, 2023

In the process of setting a new Asia Cup record, pacers first put India on the back foot by taking four wickets within 15 overs and then bringing Pakistan back into the game after breaking 138 runs partnership between Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87).

After sending set Pandya back to the hut, the fast bowlers dismissed the last four for just 27 runs to give Pakistan an upper hand in the high-voltage match against an arch rival.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first in overcast conditions and possible rain interruptions, India lost four wickets with 66 runs on the board in 14.1 overs due to some exceptional fast bowling by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Shaheen Afridi first clean-bowled skipper Rohit Sharma and then Virat Kohli to reduce India to 27/2 on resumption of play after a rain break.

Haris took two more wickets to put India on the back foot.

With key players skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shbman Gill and Shreyas Iyer back in the hut, Ishan Kishan and Pandya steadied the ship by stitching 138 runs partnership.

At this stage, India was looking to set an above-par target of at least more than 300 runs but quicks again brought Pakistan back in the game by bowling India out for 266 runs.

During the middle over, ineffective spin bowling and sloppy fielding helped Indian batters to build a long partnership.

Again fast bowlers come to the rescue. Haris Rauf removed dangerous-looking Ishan to break the partnership.

Then Shaheen took the key wicket of Pandya to bring Pakistan back into the game.

The last four batters only managed to add 27 runs and India was bowled out at 266 runs in 48.5 overs.

Shaheen took four wickets while Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah bagged three wickets each.