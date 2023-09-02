Gorgeous beauty Esra Bilgic is back stealing all the limelight as she continued to stun millions of followers with her charismatic personality.

Known for having a lively statement, the Dirilis: Ertugrul star ruled millions of hearts with her flamboyance. The diva is known for her stylish fashion choices and has become a fashion icon who holds a massive following online.

She never shies away from setting temperatures high and her recent pictures highlighted her curves. She looked seductive in black sleeveless which the diva coupled with a mini skirt.

Content Courtesy: https://www.instagram.com/esbilgic

Her pictures soon went viral, attracting fans and social media users who could not stop them from gazing at bold Esra.

Esra rose to fame with the hit series Dirilis: Ertugrul. The diva has since appeared in various Turkish TV series and commercials.