LAHORE – The caretaker government in Punjab has mulled ending the ban on issuance of new arms licences, two years after the previous setup slapped a ban.
The Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business gave the nod to Punjab residents to apply for arms licenses.
Residents, who are looking to apply for arms licenses, will be able to apply for licenses after formal approval by Punjab cabinet in the coming days.
Furthermore, officials slashed the All Pakistan Arms Licence fee from Rs100,000 to Rs15,000.
Acquiring a duplicate arms license will now cost Rs. 5,000, while arms dealership and other fees have also been revised.
Here’s how to get a Gun License in Punjab
The government has digitized processes arms, tightening noose against possession of illegal weapon that could result in seven years of imprisonment.
- Step 1: Get the Application Form. You can download it online or visit the DC Office or the Ministry of Interior to get a physical copy.
- Step 2: Fill the Application by entering all required information.
- Step 3: Attach all required documents including Copy of CNIC, two recent passport-size photographs, copy of the NTN Certificate (for taxpayers only), Certificate of Profession/Services (if applicable)
- Step 4: Submit the application form along with the all prerequisites and the prescribed fee at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office or Ministry of Interior. Also get your biometric process done.
- Step 5: After getting approval, visit Nadra Data Acquisition Unit (DAU)
- Step 6: Approval from Assistant Manager and Receive the Slip
- Step 7: Receive your License and check all details thoroughly
