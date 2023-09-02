LAHORE – The caretaker government in Punjab has mulled ending the ban on issuance of new arms licences, two years after the previous setup slapped a ban.

The Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business gave the nod to Punjab residents to apply for arms licenses.

Residents, who are looking to apply for arms licenses, will be able to apply for licenses after formal approval by Punjab cabinet in the coming days.

Furthermore, officials slashed the All Pakistan Arms Licence fee from Rs100,000 to Rs15,000.

Acquiring a duplicate arms license will now cost Rs. 5,000, while arms dealership and other fees have also been revised.

Here’s how to get a Gun License in Punjab

The government has digitized processes arms, tightening noose against possession of illegal weapon that could result in seven years of imprisonment.