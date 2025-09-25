By Zartaj Chaudhary

For years, Pakistan has been fighting a war that rarely makes headlines but carries immense consequences for its people, its region, and the world: the war against narcotics. Geography alone places it beside the world’s largest opium economy, exposing its borders, society, and institutions to pressures few others face. And yet, rather than becoming part of the problem, Pakistan has chosen the harder path—making itself part of the solution. From clearing poppy fields in remote valleys under gunfire, to intercepting billions worth of drugs at its borders, to shielding a young population from the grip of addiction, Pakistan’s counter-narcotics campaign is relentless. But even as it carries this burden, new narratives now seek to discredit these efforts. Such portrayals miss the larger truth: Pakistan is not a facilitator of the drug economy; it is among the few states paying the highest price to contain it.

Narcotics control in Pakistan is not a peripheral policy concern; it is a national imperative. With nearly 64 percent of its population under 30, the country cannot afford to let addiction hollow out its greatest asset — its youth. Recognizing this, Pakistan has developed a structured and institutional response, rather than relying on ad hoc measures. As a signatory to all three UN drug control conventions, it has transformed international obligations into domestic strength through the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, the Anti-Narcotics Act, and the National Anti-Narcotics Policy of 2019. These frameworks are more than legal texts; they are operational tools that empower the Anti-Narcotics Force, supported by provincial governments, law enforcement agencies, and the military. This integrated model highlights a crucial fact: Pakistan has made counter-narcotics a test of state capacity, where every institution shares a role in the fight.

Building on this institutional backbone, Pakistan’s annual Poppy Eradication Campaign (PEC) translates policy into visible results across some of the country’s most inaccessible valleys and border zones. The campaign blends modern tools: drones for mapping, tractors and precision weedicides for clearing, with coordinated civil-military operations that have dismantled hidden irrigation channels, shut down illicit pumping bores, and even neutralized solar-powered systems sustaining cultivation. In 2024–25, this effort reinforced Pakistan’s poppy-free status, held since 2001, while registering 344 cases, dismantling 419 illegal water bores, and disabling 64 solar setups. Perhaps most strikingly, 110 narco-trained Afghan nationals who had slipped across the border were intercepted and repatriated, a reminder that the campaign is as much about regional security as it is about domestic resilience. As PEC moves into 2025/26, the focus is shifting toward smarter inter-agency coordination and deeper reliance on technology, ensuring that past gains evolve into future readiness against the changing dynamics of narcotics trafficking.

Even as Pakistan secures its poppy-free record, the terrain of narcotics is shifting. Afghan cartels are increasingly turning to synthetics like methamphetamine—cheaper to produce, harder to detect, and infinitely more lucrative. The pressure is magnified by Afghanistan’s temporary poppy ban, which sent opium prices soaring, and by UNODC’s 2024 findings of a 19% rise in cultivation and a 30% jump in production, concentrated along Pakistan’s frontier. For Pakistan, this is not a distant ripple but a direct shockwave. Its response has been to move ahead of the curve—tightening surveillance on border corridors, dismantling precursor supply lines, and reframing counter-narcotics as a contest of foresight rather than reaction. In a region where instability fuels the drug economy, Pakistan’s determination to adapt faster than the traffickers has become its strongest line of defense.

Yet, while Pakistan fights on the ground against traffickers and emerging synthetic threats, it is simultaneously contending with a less visible but equally insidious challenge: a disinformation campaign. Recent international reports have attempted to paint Pakistan as surpassing Afghanistan in poppy cultivation, labeling it the “new opium capital of the world.” These claims, often reinforced by selective satellite imagery or viral social media clips, fail to reflect the nuances of reality: poppy crops follow precise seasonal cycles that vary by region, making off-season images inherently misleading, and the provenance of many online videos remains unverifiable. Articles published in prominent international papers in 2025, referencing commentators on Afghanistan’s drug trade, appear to amplify this skewed perspective, overshadowing Pakistan’s relentless counter-narcotics efforts. By overlooking these facts, such narratives obscure the enormous operational, financial, and human investment Pakistan has sustained, while projecting a distorted picture to the world.

Far from the distorted narratives circulating abroad, the reality is clear: Pakistan maintains an unwavering, zero-tolerance stance against narcotics. Every poppy field eradicated, every trafficking network dismantled, and every life shielded from addiction reflects a deliberate, strategic commitment to national and regional security. The country’s integrated approach demonstrates that Pakistan is not a passive bystander but a frontline defender against the drug scourge. It is high time the world acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements and strategic role, rather than maligning its efforts; for in confronting both narcotics and the narratives that distort its image, Pakistan proves that it is a nation resolute in protecting its people and stabilizing a volatile region.

