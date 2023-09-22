ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Finance has released list of top 10 profitable and loss-making institutions as the caretaker government is planning to pace up the privatisation process.
Data shows Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) is at number one place in terms of profit as its profit stands at Rs100.8 billion while Quetta Electric Supply Company is top loss-making company with a loss of Rs108.5 billion.
List of Top 10 Profitable Institution
Organization Name Profit
Oil and Gas Development Company Rs100.8 billion
Pakistan Petroleum Company Limited Rs49.4 billion
National Bank or Pakistan Rs30.6 billion
Government Holding Private Limited Rs29.8 billion
National Power Parks Management Rs28 billion
Port Qasim Authority Rs15.4 billion
National Transmission and Dispatch Company Rs9.3 billion
Pak Kuwait Investment Company Private Limited Rs6.3 billion
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Rs6.08 billion
Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Limited Rs6.02 billion
Top 10 Loss-making Institutions
Quetta Electric Supply Company Rs108.5 billion
National Highways Authority Rs94.3 billion
Pakistan Railways Rs50.2 billion
Sukkur Electric Power Company Rs40.8 billion
Pakistan International Airlines RS36.7 billion
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Rs21. 4 billion
Pakistan Steel Mills Rs20.6 billion
Hesco Rs17.7 billion
Pakistan State Oil Rs14.8 billion
Peshawar Electric Supply Company Rs14.6 billion