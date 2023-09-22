ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Finance has released list of top 10 profitable and loss-making institutions as the caretaker government is planning to pace up the privatisation process.

Data shows Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) is at number one place in terms of profit as its profit stands at Rs100.8 billion while Quetta Electric Supply Company is top loss-making company with a loss of Rs108.5 billion.

List of Top 10 Profitable Institution

Organization Name Profit

Oil and Gas Development Company Rs100.8 billion

Pakistan Petroleum Company Limited Rs49.4 billion

National Bank or Pakistan Rs30.6 billion

Government Holding Private Limited Rs29.8 billion

National Power Parks Management Rs28 billion

Port Qasim Authority Rs15.4 billion

National Transmission and Dispatch Company Rs9.3 billion

Pak Kuwait Investment Company Private Limited Rs6.3 billion

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Rs6.08 billion

Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Limited Rs6.02 billion

Top 10 Loss-making Institutions

Quetta Electric Supply Company Rs108.5 billion

National Highways Authority Rs94.3 billion

Pakistan Railways Rs50.2 billion

Sukkur Electric Power Company Rs40.8 billion

Pakistan International Airlines RS36.7 billion

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Rs21. 4 billion

Pakistan Steel Mills Rs20.6 billion

Hesco Rs17.7 billion

Pakistan State Oil Rs14.8 billion

Peshawar Electric Supply Company Rs14.6 billion